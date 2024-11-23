CHASETOWN suffered disappointment as they lost a seven-goal thriller against Stalybridge Celtic.

The Scholars got off to a dream start when they were awarded an early penalty after George Cater was brought down in the area. Danny Glover stepped up and found the bottom corner despite visiting keeper James McLeneghan getting fingertips to the ball.

But Stalybridge were quick to respond as a corner found Jack Irlam who diverted the ball into the net to level.

The visitors then found themselves in front after half-an-hour when Jordan Butterworth beat his man before crossing for Joe Duckworth to bundle the ball past Curtis Pond.

A see-saw encounter continued as Chasetown carved out the next big chance when Kris Taylor’s cross found Mitchell Clarke, but his header cannoned off the crossbar.

Eight minutes before half-time Stalybridge found themselves down to ten men when goalscorer Duckworth picked up a second yellow card.

Sam Wilding went close to a leveller just before the break with a header that crept narrowly wide.

The Chasetown man went one better early in the second half though when he equalised after Max Chimenes found him with a clever pass across the box.

The ten men of Stalybridge got themselves back in front on 55 minutes when Kyle Brownhill found the bottom corner of the net.

Cater saw a shot blocked as The Scholars looked for another leveller – but the game’s sixth goal went the way of the visitors after Brandon Newell found Liam Tongue who powered home a finish past Pond.

Chasetown threw themselves a lifeline six minutes from time when sub Joe Buckley found the net.

But despite sending up keeper Curtis Pond for a late corner, The Scholars were unable to prevent themselves falling to a 4-3 home defeat.

Chasetown will now turn their attention to the Staffordshire Senior Cup in midweek when they travel to Uttoxeter Town.