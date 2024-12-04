CHASETOWN moved up to seventh place and made it back-to-back league wins after beating Atherton Collieries at The Scholars Ground.

The hosts made two changes from the starting 11 that beat Wythenshawe, with new signing Tom Thorley making his debut and Jordan Evans recalled to the line-up.

The first-half saw a number of half-chances for The Scholars. Neat interplay down the left, saw Danny Glover pulled his shot past the post, while Joey Butlin hooked a Kris Taylor corner inches wide and Mitchell Clarke had a header cleared from just off the goal line.

Atherton struggled to test Curtis Pond in the Chasetown goal, largely resorting to long-range efforts .

The second half started in a similar fashion as the first. Glover headed onto the roof of the net, before Butlin fired wide from a promising position inside the box.

Yet it was the visitors who took the lead when Ethan Kershaw broke down the right, crossing for Will Riding to put in the net.

Mark Swann’s side weren’t to be disheartened though and responded almost immediately when Butlin punished the visitors from a corner.

Ten minutes later the turnaround was complete when George Cater fired home his eighth goal of the season.

It should have been three for the hosts when Butlin was put through late on, only to be denied by Sol Honor’s outstretched hand.