COUNCILLORS have backed plans to increase council tax bills for local residents.

Members of Lichfield District Council agreed to increase its precept – its share of the overall bill – by 2.59% for the coming year.

The figure is below the permitted maximum of 2.99%, with the local authority saying the additional funding will help it deliver core services such as bin collections, planning, regeneration and environmental health provision.

Cllr Rob Strachan, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for finance and commissioning, said:

“This small increase in council tax has taken careful consideration and is essential to ensure we can continue to provide the vital services that our communities depend upon. “It will also support key investments such as the new leisure centre and cinema that will provide lasting benefits for Lichfield district. “We are committed to delivering for all our communities, ensuring that we provide the services and infrastructure needed to thrive.”

The increased element accounts for around 9% of the overall council tax bill paid by each household, although increases to other portions have also been drawn up by Staffordshire County Council, parish councils and the Staffordshire Commissioner for police and fire services.

The agreement came as Lichfield District Council finalised its overall budget for the coming year at a meeting last night (25th February).

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the council, said:

“The Conservative group proposed a balanced budget, supported by a modest increase of £5 per household per year. “Our budget prioritises investment in the areas that matter most to our residents, including safe and warm housing, well-maintained parks and leisure facilities and targeted programs to support young people. “We are pleased that the majority of our budget received widespread support from across the chamber. “Following a minor amendment, the budget was successfully passed, ensuring continued investment in vital local services that enhance the wellbeing of our community.”