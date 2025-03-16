A NEW bus service has been launched to help people visit the National Memorial Arboretum.

Funded by Staffordshire County Council and operated by Diamond Bus East Midlands, it ran for the first time on Friday (14th March).

The bus will operate seven days a week between Tamworth and the arboretum. It will also stop in Alrewas village to connect with bus services to Lichfield and Burton.

Mark Ellis, lead at the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“Our team is continually working to remove accessibility barriers as part of our commitment to remaining freely open to all. “Remembrance has been a fundamental human need for millennia and thanks to this new bus service, people who either don’t own a vehicle or prefer more sustainable transport options will now find it much easier to travel to the arboretum to reflect, remember, and forge new memories together.”

Each journey will cost £3 per passenger and trips are free of charge for National Concessionary Bus Pass holders.

Cllr Robert Pritchard, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet support member for highways, said:

“We are thrilled to launch this new bus service, which provides residents with an affordable and sustainable option to travel to the National Memorial Arboretum with ease. “This initiative aligns perfectly with the county council’s commitment to improving connectivity and promoting greener travel options across Staffordshire. “I hope everyone takes advantage of this fantastic service to explore one of our most valued landmarks.”