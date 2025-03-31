A LATE Danny O’Callaghan goal proved to be nothing more than a consolation for Chasetown as they went down 2-1 loss at Stalybridge Celtic.

The Scholars went behind early on when Jordan Butterworth’s corner was headed home by Lewis Rawsthorn.

O’Callaghan looked to find a leveller with a header of his own, but he failed to beat the home keeper.

Sam Unitt also sent a header off target, while Keiran Fenton’s free-kick was well saved by Charlie Monks too.

The first half finished with Joey Butlin, George Cater and Jack Langston all having efforts on goal without success.

The second period saw Stalybridge double their advantage ten minutes after the restart when Jack Irlam’s ball found Rawsthorn who powered his strike home past Curtis Pond.

Chasetown tried to rally with Luke Yates firing a shot wide.

But Stalybridge continued to carve out chances of their own too with Pond forced to make a number of saves to prevent the advantage getting wider.

There was late hope for Chasetown as Yates’ corner found O’Callaghan who headed home.

Any hope of a dramatic leveller was extinguished though as Cater’s shot went wide of the target.