CHASETOWN suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat on the road at Witton Albion.

The Scholars began brightly with George Cater’s cross found Kieran Fenton but his header flew over the bar.

Cater himself then carved out a chance of his own, but his shot was off target.

The breakthrough did come for Chasetown though when Cater’s deliver flew straight past Louie Fallon in the home goal.

But the lead was short lived as Witton levelled when Damola Sotona’s strike got the better of Curtis Pond in the visiting goal.

Things got even worse for Mark Swann’s men when Pond parried Harry Brazel’s effort but Mike Koral was on hand to tuck home the rebound.

The second half saw Chasetown sub Alfie Taylor denied before Sam Wilding’s effort was a whisker wide of the target.

The Scholars continued to press as Max Chimenes was found by Wilding but slipped at the crucial moment before Danny Glover was denied by Fallon.

Chasetown will look to get their play-off hopes back on track when they welcome Hanley Town tomorrow (21st April).