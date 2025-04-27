PARENTS of children in Staffordshire with special educational needs are being failed by policy decisions and an application process that’s unfair, according to a Lichfield Labour election candidate.

Jacob Marshall will stand in the Lichfield City South division in the Staffordshire County Council vote on 1st May.

He said the Conservatives had allowed the authority to drag its feet when supporting children with additional needs.

He said:

“When a child has special needs, there’s supposed to be an Education, Care and Health Plan developed for them within 20 weeks. “The national average is 58% of those plans issued within 20 weeks – but for Staffordshire, it’s just 26%. “Staff are overstretched and work hard – but it’s clear to me that this scandal is a policy choice. “Having a child with special needs is hard work for parents, and the council’s decisions just add to the emotional and bureaucratic burden.”

Jacob said the Government was now looking at plans to reform and improve special needs education.

He added:

“We need a Labour county council to work with them and deliver the change that parents and children desperately need.”

All candidates standing in the Lichfield City South division are:

Martın Bayley (Reform)

Jamie Christie (Lib Dem)

Colin Greatorex (Conservatives)

Jessica Kelly (Green)

Jacob Marshall (Labour)