CHANGES to key roles on committees at Lichfield District Council have been branded as “petty” by opposition councillors.

A number of Labour and Liberal Democrat members of the local authority were replaced in chair and vice-chair positions by Conservative and independent representatives at a meeting this week.

It came after a vote also halted proposals put forward by the Lib Dems and Conservatives for a new chair of the council.

Cllr Hugh Ashton, Lib Dem representative for Stowe ward, said the moves had left him questioning the willingness of the Tory group to work collegiately with other parties.

“I found the actions to be petty and reprehensible. “When the opposition group of Lib Dems and Labour changed the committee leaderships to reflect the composition of the new council, Conservatives were appointed to positions along with Labour and Lib Dem members. “For them to complain as they did at the meeting about a ‘power grab’ at that time is dishonest and egregious. “I was disgusted by the hypocrisy of some of the ruling group, who went out of their way to praise the work of Labour and Lib Dem committee leaders, and then voted to remove them and replace them with their own members, often with little or no specialist knowledge or experience of their chosen committees. “I no longer have faith in the goodwill of the Conservative group or confidence in their desire to serve the community rather than their own narrow party interests.”

“Blown out of the water”

Cllr Sue Woodward had seconded Lib Dem proposals for Cllr Andrew Rushton to be come the council’s new chair, only for Conservative, Reform and independent members to select Cllr Keith Vernon instead.

She said she was disappointed to see the Tories return to tribal politics.

“Since the 2023 elections which delivered a hung council, both the Labour and Lib Dem councillors have worked alongside the Conservatives to focus on what we all believe are the best outcomes for our residents. “The buzz word was ‘collegiate’ and we all signed up to that, but the Conservatives have, sadly, blown this out of the water with their reversion to tribal politicking.”

Labour did hang on to the chair role of the overview and scrutiny committee after a vote saw Cllr Steve Norman selected ahead of Tory representative Cllr Wai-Lee Ho.

Cllr Woodward said:

“After two years, we all have the measure of other members – we know which ones work conscientiously on behalf of their electors and which ones don’t, which ones turn up to meetings and which ones don’t, which ones come to meetings well-briefed and well-prepared and which ones turn up and open their council reports for the first time. “I’m sad to say that the council leader turned a blind eye to all this and appointed people based on their political party rather than their competencies.”

But Cllr Doug Pullen, Conservative leader of the council, said the democratic process had been followed in deciding who should take on roles at the local authority.

He said:

“When Labour and the Lib Dems chose to vote together last year to change committee leaderships, they were within their rights to do so and that was fully respected. “At the council’s annual general meeting, the Conservative group followed proper democratic process, with the leadership of committees determined by a vote by all councillors. “As we move forward, I hope all members – from all parties – will continue to work hard for the residents who elected us. “Every councillor has something to contribute and I want to focus on delivering for the people of Lichfield district, not on engaging in political theatre. “Residents deserve mature, measured leadership and I am committed to providing just that.”