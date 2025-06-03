TICKETS have gone on sale for an ABBA tribute night in Burntwood.

Kiss the Teacher will be back in the town following a sell-out show last year.

They will be at the Burntwood Memorial Hall on 13th September.

A spokesperson for promoter TNT Presents said:

“Join Kiss The Teacher as they perform all of ABBA’s greatest and most memorable hits in the award-winning show from the former Tribute Act of the Year winners. “Enjoy high-energy performances from four dedicated performers, featuring multiple costume changes and, of course, the best that ABBA has to offer, including performances of hits like Waterloo, Dancing Queen, Does Your Mother Know?, Mamma Mia, The Winner Takes It All, Voulez Vous, and many more. “Fancy dress is optional – but certainly adds to the fun.”

Early bird tickets are £15 with general sale prices set at £18. For booking details visit www.tnt-presents.com.