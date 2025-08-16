PLANS to build two new office blocks in Alrewas have been drawn up.

The development is being proposed for land south of Kings Bromley Road.

If approved, the scheme would also feature parking provision for 15 cars and the creation of a new access.

A previous scheme had been rejected in 2024. But a planning statement said the new scheme would address previous concerns over the design and character of the structures and the impactor trees on the site.

