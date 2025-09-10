A REPORT has recommended plans for a new four-bedroom detached house in Alrewas are approved despite local objections.

The proposals for Main Street will be debated by Lichfield District Council’s planning committee next week.

Permission had previously approved the plans which also included a double garage, but the work was not completed.

The new plans will include underfloor heating, with planning documents suggesting car usage will be reduced due to the nearby shops and bus stops.

But Alrewas Parish Council said the development appears bigger than previous schemes, while two local residents branded the proposals “inappropriate”.

One said:

“The new plans appear to show the proposed property a lot closer to a number of residential properties on Walkfield Road and will effect residents’ privacy and wellbeing. “The new application is now very different from the original plans submitted in 2022 and are now inappropriate for a conservation area. “The proposed new layout and plans are now much bigger than the original application. The new building is now over two storeys and this will have an impact on a number of residential properties on Walkfield Road.”

However, planning officers at Lichfield District Council have recommended that councillors approve the application.

A report said:

“The national planning policy framework states that there are three dimensions to sustainable development – economic, social and environmental – and that these should be considered collectively and weighed in the balance when assessing the suitability of development proposals.”

Councillors are set to meet on 16th September to decide on the application.