CHASETOWN earned a replay in the FA Cup despite playing a large part of their clash against Banbury United with ten men.

The match began with both teams cautious in possession and struggling to find any real rhythm going forward.

Joey Butlin had the first real effort of the game for the Scholars, forcing Jack Harding into a straightforward save.

Soon after, a well-worked move on the left wing between Joe Dunne and George Cater saw a dangerous cross into the box, but Butlin couldn’t beat Harding and the chance went begging.

Butlin had another attempt from distance but his shot drifted wide of the target.

Banbury had limited success in attack during the first half as Chasetown continued to probe with Luke Yates firing wide from outside the box and Keiran Fenton heading off target.

But the Scholars saw things take a turn for the worse just before the break as they were reduced to ten men when Joe Thompson was sent off.

Chasetown still continued to push forward in the second half, but Yates’ shot was off target.

The visitors thought they had taken the lead when Yaw Ofosu bundled the ball into the net, but the officials ruled it out for offside in the build-up.

Late in the match, Banbury launched a counter-attack and seemed certain to score only for Chasetown to scramble the ball off the line and ensure a replay to decide who will progress to the next round.