A TIGHT encounter saw Lichfield City beat Chasetown on penalties to secure a spot in the next round of the Adobe Women’s FA Cup.

The evenly-contested tie at The Scholars Ground saw the home side carve out the first opportunity when Lucy Drayton tested visiting goalkeeper Erica Turner with a well-struck effort from the edge of the area.

But City came back into the game with Taylor Davis proving a persistent threat. The forward twice went close before delivering the corner that led to the opener. Her ball into the area caused problems for Chasetown keeper Kaicee Griffin, who was unable to claim as the ball found its way into the back of the net.

The hosts had a golden chance to level on the stroke of half-time when Chloe East-Goodman broke through one-on-one, only to drag her finish wide of the far post.

Chasetown resumed with renewed intent after the interval. Ella Spears’ long-range drive was the pick of several efforts, before East-Goodman forced home from a corner to level the tie.

The closing stages saw both sides push for a winner. A towering header from Birkett cannoned off the crossbar, while in stoppage time Lichfield’s Shelbie Cartwright was denied by wayward finishing after being sent clean through.

Moments later, Birkett again struck the woodwork, this time rattling the base of the post.

With the deadlock unable to be broken the tie was to be settled from 12 yards in a penalty shootout.

Chasetown missed their opening two spot-kicks, handing Lichfield the initiative, while the visitors dispatched their opening three penalties, before missing the fourth.

With the shootout poised at 3–3, Courtney Dilger stepped up to dispatch the decisive penalty and seal Lichfield’s progress in to the Third Qualifying Round.