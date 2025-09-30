A MENTAL health project is providing support for Ukrainians living in Lichfield.

Run by the Staffordshire Network for Mental Health, the Journey to Wellbeing initiative provides free personalised support.

The project is led by a Ukrainian-speaking mental health advisor with lived experience of resettlement, with residents able to access free support over the phone.

The organisation is also running a Chatty Corner session at The Hub at St Mary’s from 10.3am to 11.30am on Wednesdays.

A spokesperson said:

“We believe this initiative is vitally important, as many Ukrainians face stress, anxiety and the challenges of adapting to life in the UK. “Free, professional, and understanding mental health support can make a real difference to their wellbeing.”

For more details on the support available, visit snfmh.org or email info@snfmh.org.