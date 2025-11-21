THE leader of Lichfield District Council has taken part in a new initiative aiming to help people and businesses get together.

Cllr Doug Pullen visited the coworking and office space at Shire House for the Coffee Conversations session.

During his talk at the Birmingham Road venue, the local authority’s leader gave updates on the new leisure centre project.

He said:

“The leisure centre is only the beginning. In April 2026, we will welcome the Everyman cinema to the city centre. “This project is particularly close to my heart. Early on, people said it wouldn’t work, but we’ve proved them wrong and it’s going to draw visitors and give locals another reason to enjoy our city centre.”

Cllr Pullen said the Shire House coworking space was an example of modern Lichfield.

He explained:

“It’s a place for everyone. Whether you work here or not, you can drop in for a barista coffee – and what I’ve seen is that its shared spaces and offices foster creativity, collaboration and community.