CREATIVE young people are being invited to take part in an outdoor exhibition this summer.

Lichfield Arts is hosting the Beyond the Ordinary showcase at Fuse Festival from 10th to 12th July.

It will invite “bold, imaginative visual” pieces of art that “challenges convention and explores new ways of seeing”.

Artists aged between 12 and 25 are invited to submit photography, digital and moving image, illustration, fashion, installation and other visual mediums for the exhibition.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Arts said:

“Selected artists will have their work showcased as part of a curated outdoor exhibition embedded within Fuse Festival’s wider programme. “A small bursary will be available to support display and installation costs, and all exhibiting artists will be invited to a private preview event ahead of the festival opening. “Accessibility is central to the project, so applicants can submit their ideas in whatever format suits them best, including written proposals, sketches, video, audio or informal conversation. “This exciting opportunity forms part of Lichfield Arts’ ongoing commitment to championing emerging local talent and creating meaningful platforms for young people to develop and share their creative practice.”

Applications can be submitted until 3rd April. For more details, visit lichfieldarts.org.uk