PLANS have been drawn up for a one-bedroom bungalow to be built on land in Burntwood.

The development has been proposed for a plot at 161 High Street.

The two-storey building on the site had previously been converted into two apartments, with the new plans aiming to build on “redundant rear land”.

A planning statement said:

“The bungalow offers a good level of accommodation to meet the needs of the local community with private front and side garden. Two parking spaces will be provided.”

