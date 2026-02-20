COUNCILLORS are set to debate plans to increase part of the council tax bill for local residents by 1.99%.

The proposals are on the agenda for a meeting of Lichfield District Council next week.

The increase to the precept – the share of the council tax bill that goes to the local authority – would mean band D properties paying £201.79.

A report from Cllr Rob Strachan, cabinet member for finance and commissioning, said that future budgets would need to consider the impact a switch to a unitary authority could have on local residents.

He said:

“Council tax income will be a critical element of ensuring the financial resilience of new authorities following local government reorganisation. There will be a process where all council tax levels for existing constituent authorities are harmonised into a single rate for each new authority. “The approach to setting the council tax rate is still to be decided, however it is likely to be based on the highest, lowest or average of existing council tax levels. “Residents served by existing councils with lower Band D council tax levels will see higher increases as the harmonisation process is implemented if the approach is based on highest or average existing council tax levels. “It is therefore critical that the longer-term consequences for residents and future settlements are considered in the context of increases in 2026-27 and 2027-28.”

The report and council tax plans will be discussed at the meeting on Tuesday (24th February).