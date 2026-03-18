PLANS for an extension to changing room at a local football club have been approved.

Lichfield City’s proposals will see the addition of a single storey extension to allow the club to meet requirements for the standard of football they currently play at.

At present, while the home dressing rooms meet ground grading levels, the away facility does not.

A planning statement said:

“The existing changing room has an area of 16 square metres, which is below the required standard. “The proposed extension will see the changing room enlarged to 19 square metres, along with an associated provide a privacy corridor and space for the storage of football kit, thus meeting the standards required by the Football Association.”

Full details can be found on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.