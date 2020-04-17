Vulnerable residents shielding from coronavirus in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to register for help if they need it.

The reminder comes after the Government opted to extend the lockdown period for a further three weeks.

Around 20,000 people across Staffordshire are classed as ‘extremely vulnerable’ and have been sent letters advising them not to leave their homes until at least the end of May.

Cllr Alan White, deputy leader of Staffordshire County Council and cabinet member for health, care and wellbeing, said it was important for people to adhere to the guidance.

“It’s essential that those who are following medical advice to protect themselves and the NHS by staying indoors and avoiding contact carry on doing so at all costs. “First and foremost we want people shielding themselves to use their family and friends, neighbours, or community support groups to help them with food shopping and collecting medicines. “But if someone who is extremely-vulnerable is staying at home and has no-one to turn to, they should follow the advice in the letter as soon as possible and register for help. “Details will be in the letter and food parcels are being organised nationally for these people.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

People classed as extremely vulnerable include those who have had organ transplants, have certain cancers, or severe respiratory conditions.

Anyone who hasn’t received a letter but feels they should have can contact the county council on 0300 1118050.