Restaurant owners in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to sign up to the new initiative to boost trade during August.

Chacnellor Rishi Sunak announced the Eat Out to Help Out scheme last week.

It will offer customers a 50% reduction of up to £10 on their bill from Mondays to Wednesdays next month.

Businesses taking part will be able to reclaim the discounted amount through HMRC.

A searchable restaurant finder tool will be available before the scheme launches on 3rd August.

Staffordshire County Council’s economic growth leader Cllr Mark Winnington said:

“The hospitality sector has been hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 crisis and in Staffordshire is a vital part of our local economy. “We have some fantastic restaurants in the county that we want to see get back on their feet and thriving again. “More people are heading out now to enjoy themselves safely and this is a welcome boost from the Government. “We hope people will take advantage of this offer during August and support their local eateries.” Cllr Mark Winnington, Staffordshire County Council

Business owners can find out more and sign up to the scheme here.

