The Ruby in Lichfield. Picture: Google Streetview

A Lichfield restaurant has confirmed it will continue to offer a discount when the Eat Out To Help Out scheme ends.

The Government-funded initiative was designed to boost the number of people visiting restaurants following the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

But with the scheme coming to an end today (31st August), Ruby Cantonese Restaurant says it will continue to offer 50% up to £10 per person off the bill on Wednesdays beyond the end of the month.

A spokesperson said: