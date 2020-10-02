A report has outlined why other locations in Lichfield were ruled out as the site of a new leisure centre.

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet will meet next week to decide whether to go ahead with Stychbrook Park as the preferred location of the long term replacement for Friary Grange Leisure Centre.

Stychbrook Park. Picture: Google Streetview

A report by planning consultants Cushman & Wakefield produced as part of the decision-making process says the location was the best option.

“Overall, we consider that of the four open space sites, Stychbrook Park is the most suitable in planning terms to accommodate the proposed development. “The site is capable of providing an adequate vehicular access, the impact from loss of open space is lower and the arboricultural constraints are also lower.” Cushman & Wakefield report

A number of council-owned locations were considered for the new leisure centre in the report:

Beacon Park

Darnford Park

Leamonsley Brook

Saddlers Wood

Shortcuts Park

Stowe Fields

Stychbrook Park

The Birmingham Road Site was also considered, but the report said the location should be discounted if it would put the delivery of the city centre masterplan at risk.

Of the locations looked at, Beacon Park and Leamonsley Brook were ruled out due to their location in the the green belt, while flood risk and the positioning of Stowe Fields within a conservation area meant that location was ditched.

“The remaining four sites – Darnford Park, Saddlers Wood, Shortbutts Park and Stychbrook Park – are not constrained by green belt, conservation areas or flood risk. “All four are public open space sites providing a range of facilities including amenity open space, playing fields and equipped play facilities. “The impact of the proposed development on each site would be significant given the scale of the proposed development compared to the size of the sites. “The four sites vary in size with Saddler’s Wood and Shortbutts Park being the smallest. “Neither Darnford Park nor Shortbutts Park have existing vehicular access. “Darnford Park and Saddlers Wood have extensive tree cover and the proposed development would likely require the removal of a significant number of trees.” Cushman & Wakefield report

A decision on whether to push ahead with Stychbrook Park as the preferred location will be made at the cabinet meeting on 6th October.