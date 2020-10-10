Doug Pullen

The leader of Lichfield District Council has called on people to “redouble” their efforts to help tackle the rise in local coronavirus cases.

A warning was issued last night (9th October) about a surge in local cases.

In a video message released on social media, Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said the infection rate was 82.1 per 100,000 people across Lichfield and Burntwood.

The figure across the rest of Staffordshire is currently 65 per 100,000.

Personal plea from me relating to #COVID19 in the @Lichfield_DC area. Please Retweet & remember



Hands



Face



Space pic.twitter.com/dpcVslyuBs — Doug Pullen (@Douglas_Pullen) October 9, 2020

Cllr Pullen warned restrictions could be on the horizon if the rate of infection is not reduced.

“Over the last few weeks cases of COVID-19 have increased notably in Lichfield district. “There’s no single source of infection that’s been identified – transitions have been recorded in care homes, in schools, in households and businesses as well. “My plea is to redouble your efforts. This is really the time for us to ensure we don’t have any further lockdown restrictions placed upon us here in Lichfield and Burntwood.” Cllr Doug Pullen

Cllr Pullen said people needed to follow the basic advice on helping to prevent the virus spreading.