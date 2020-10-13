Don’t miss out!
People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being told that not sticking to coronavirus rules will lead to tighter local restrictions.
The comments come from Staffordshire County Council’s leader after the Government unveiled a new three tier system of COVID-19 measures.
Staffordshire is currently in the medium tier, meaning it has avoided some of the tighter restrictions seen in areas such as Liverpool.
But after warnings about rising infection rates across Lichfield and Burntwood, Cllr Alan White said people could not afford to become complacent.
“COVID-19 is tightening its grip everywhere, including in Staffordshire where cases are rising fast in parts of the county.
“We have worked hard to protect the vulnerable and we continue to act swiftly to contain outbreaks to help reduce the risk to both lives and livelihoods.
“But the situation in Liverpool is a stark reminder of what could happen here if we don’t act now, so we are asking people of all ages to redouble their efforts to help keep Staffordshire safe.
“Complacency is COVID-19’s biggest friend and the consequences of not sticking to the rules are now in our own hands.”Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council
Cllr White – Professor Whitty himself was crystal clear yesterday – tier 3 measures won’t be enough to contain the virus on their own.
It therefore seems we are doomed to failure here in tier 1 and unless we can stop mixing and doing ‘normal’ things for a couple of weeks and get track and trace running properly, I fear we’re going to be in special measures for a long time to come.
People are doing what they can, it isn’t our fault it’s spreading it’s because we’re allowed to move around and mix, it’s down to govt failures.
