People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being told that not sticking to coronavirus rules will lead to tighter local restrictions.

Cllr Alan White

The comments come from Staffordshire County Council’s leader after the Government unveiled a new three tier system of COVID-19 measures.

Staffordshire is currently in the medium tier, meaning it has avoided some of the tighter restrictions seen in areas such as Liverpool.

But after warnings about rising infection rates across Lichfield and Burntwood, Cllr Alan White said people could not afford to become complacent.