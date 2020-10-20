Don’t miss out!
Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.
Council chiefs say figures show it is delivering more affordable new homes than expected.
Lichfield District Council said it had worked with housing providers and developers to ensure the construction of 206 properties in the past financial year – up from the target of 158.
Councillor Angela Lax, cabinet member responsible for housing, said the local authority was determined to do what it can to ensure affordable homes were delivered as part of the council’s new homelessness and rough sleeping strategy.
“We know that the affordability of housing is still a significant issue for many of our residents so I’m really pleased that we finished well ahead of this particular target to provide new affordable homes in the district.
“Being able to achieve good quality and affordable housing is important to health and wellbeing and essential in providing sustainable communities which is why this remains a key part of our housing strategy”.
Protect our independence - donate now
Our non-for-profit, independent community journalism is produced by volunteers and survives thanks to your regular contributions.