Council chiefs say figures show it is delivering more affordable new homes than expected.

Lichfield District Council House

Lichfield District Council said it had worked with housing providers and developers to ensure the construction of 206 properties in the past financial year – up from the target of 158.

Councillor Angela Lax, cabinet member responsible for housing, said the local authority was determined to do what it can to ensure affordable homes were delivered as part of the council’s new homelessness and rough sleeping strategy.