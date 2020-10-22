Plans to reduce carbon footprint, improve air quality and enhance natural environments have been agreed by county councillors.

The proposals form part of Staffordshire County Council’s Climate Change Action Plan.

It includes changes to ensure tackling environmental issues is at the centre of the organisation’s activities, both in terms of decision making and practical projects such as increasing the use of LED lighting and the use of biomass or solar energy.

Cllr Julia Jessel, cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and climate change, said: