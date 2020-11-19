Health bosses are urging more people in Lichfield and Burntwood to get tested for coronavirus – even if they don’t have the most common symptoms.
The plea came in a letter to education leaders from Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for education, Cllr Jonathan Price, and the region’s director for health, Dr Richard Harling.
He said that in a bid to reduce the rate of infection, people should now be seeking a test if they have symptoms including:
- Headaches
- Aches and pains
- Tiredness for no reason
- Sore throat
- Runny nose
- Sneezing
“We are expanding the advice around when to get a test.
“People with any of these symptoms can carry on going to school or work if they are well enough to do so and only need to self-isolate if the test comes back positive.
“We are asking all education providers to communicate this to their parents, as often children with COVID-19 can display different symptoms to adults.
“We want to ensure as many people as possible consider getting a test, even if it is merely a precaution.”Letter from Cllr Jonathan Price and Dr Richard Harling
People can book coronavirus tests through the NHS website.
“The national testing centres across the county have good availability.
“People booking a test through this website need to check the ‘my council has asked me to get a test’ option.”Letter from Cllr Jonathan Price and Dr Richard Harling
The letter to education leaders also revealed plans for “rapid turnaround” tests to be used in schools and colleges.
“Staffordshire will be increasing the testing of residents in a bid to identify more cases of COVID-19 and reduce the spread of infection.
“We are one of several local authorities to sign up for early roll out of new rapid turnaround tests, and there may be an opportunity to use these in sixth forms for schools and colleges that are interested.”Letter from Cllr Jonathan Price and Dr Richard Harling
Were can I get a test . I live in lichfield.
Leave a comment