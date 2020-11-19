Health bosses are urging more people in Lichfield and Burntwood to get tested for coronavirus – even if they don’t have the most common symptoms.

The plea came in a letter to education leaders from Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for education, Cllr Jonathan Price, and the region’s director for health, Dr Richard Harling.

He said that in a bid to reduce the rate of infection, people should now be seeking a test if they have symptoms including:

Headaches

Aches and pains

Tiredness for no reason

Sore throat

Runny nose

Sneezing

“We are expanding the advice around when to get a test. “People with any of these symptoms can carry on going to school or work if they are well enough to do so and only need to self-isolate if the test comes back positive. “We are asking all education providers to communicate this to their parents, as often children with COVID-19 can display different symptoms to adults. “We want to ensure as many people as possible consider getting a test, even if it is merely a precaution.” Letter from Cllr Jonathan Price and Dr Richard Harling

People can book coronavirus tests through the NHS website.

“The national testing centres across the county have good availability. “People booking a test through this website need to check the ‘my council has asked me to get a test’ option.” Letter from Cllr Jonathan Price and Dr Richard Harling

The letter to education leaders also revealed plans for “rapid turnaround” tests to be used in schools and colleges.