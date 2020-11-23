A call for people to help deliver the roll out of mass COVID-19 testing in Lichfield and Burntwood is being made.

The recruits will help deliver new rapid tests which can provide results in less than an hour, helping to quickly identify people who have the virus but may have no symptoms.

The scheme, which starts next week, will eventually see up to 80,000 people in the county tested every single week.

Cllr Johnny McMahon, cabinet member for health, care and wellbeing, said:

“These new rapid tests aim to help us reduce the risk of infection by identifying more people with the virus at the earliest opportunity. “We will need help in delivering these tests across our communities over the coming months and we are asking for people to sign up now if they are interested in a job as a tester. “Full training will be given and you don’t need any medical experience or qualifications. All we ask is that you are in good general health and enjoy working with people.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

Anyone interested in becoming a tester can register their interest by sending their CV to testingrecruitment@staffordshire.gov.uk