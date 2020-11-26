People in Lichfield and Burntwood have been urged to support local businesses after it was confirmed the region would go into Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions.

The new strict measures will be introduced when the national lockdown expires on 2nd December.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said he hoped COVID-19 cases could be reduced in the area to help move into Tier 2 when the restrictions are reviewed midway through December.

Doug Pullen

“It’s hugely disappointing that we are being placed in the highest tier, especially given the incredible efforts of the community in following the Government’s instructions. “I hope everyone will continue to support local businesses, including restaurants that will still be able to offer a takeaway or delivery service. “Our directory of local businesses is available online and I urge everyone to ‘love local’ in the run up to Christmas. “The tiers are due to be reviewed no later than 16 December, so I very much hope that, as we all continue to follow the guidance and stop the virus from spreading, we may be able to get down to tier 2.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

Many businesses face the prospect of reduced or no trade under the new measures.

Cllr Pullen said it was important the company owners accessed the support available.