Lichfield City FC returned to winning ways with a 4-0 win over Paget Rangers.

Coronavirus restrictions meant Ivor Green’s men were again in action behind closed doors, but they started brightly with only a smart save preventing Ryan Brooks from opening the scoring.

City didn’t have to wait long to register the opener though when Joseph Obi was felled in the box. The Lichfield man dusted himself down before converting confidently from the resulting penalty.

Brooks again went close only to see his header cleared off the line.

Paget were finding Lichfield difficult to handle with Patterson sending a drive wide and Brooks seeing another shot blocked.

Obi almost added his second only for a good save to deny him.

The second period again saw Paget’s keeper forced to produce a number of saves early on to prevent Lichfield doubling their advantage.

But after a double save to deny Brooks and Obi, the visiting stopper could do nothing to prevent Peter Till rifling home.

It was 3-0 when Brooks pulled back for Obi to add his second of the game.

The fourth almost came when Hunt’s cross appeared to be finding the head of Obi, only for the keeper to touch it away.

Daniel Lomas’ effort was cleared off the line as City went in search of more goals – and number four eventually came when Kyle Patterson slotted home following good work by Tom Brown.

Obi had a chance for his hat-trick after Lichfield were awarded a second penalty, but the Paget keeper again produced the heroics to save from the spot-kick.