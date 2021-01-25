A charity helping medics reach emergencies has been boosted by a donation from the operators of the M6 Toll.

DocBike Staffordshire aims to put a consultant level doctor or critical care paramedic on two wheels to help them treat and safe ill and injured patients.

They have also created a free course called Biker Down, which features topics such as managing the scene of an incident, how to keep someone alive until the ambulance arrives and how to avoid being knocked off a bike.

The charity has now received a £1,500 donation from the Midland Expressway Ltd’s Drive for Charity in the Community scheme.

Jo Brett, from Midland Expressway Ltd’s social committee, said:

“We are delighted to be supporting the Biker Down course. “Road Safety is extremely important to us as an organisation so we were very keen to support this initiative with DocBike which could potentially help to save lives.” Jo Brett, Midland Expressway Ltd

DocBike Staffordshire is led by Carol Close, who set up the charity after the loss of her son Luke in a motorcycle crash in August 2019.