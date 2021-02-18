Tributes have been paid following the death of a Burntwood councillor.

The funeral of Steve Taylor – who sat on Burntwood Town Council – took place this week.

Steve Taylor

He had also previously served on Lichfield District Council between 2011 and 2015.

Cllr Steve Norman, leader of the Labour group at the council, said:

“It’s another sad loss for the district. This is a member of my group who served a term on the Chasetown ward and was still on Burntwood Town Council. “He was a strong member of St John’s Church and the Chase Terrace community. “He was very good at meeting to people and listening to residents. “He will be missed.” Cllr Steve Norman, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Doug Pullen, the Conservative leader of Lichfield District Council, added: