Council-owned buildings in Lichfield and Burntwood are to benefit from energy efficiency improvements thanks to a £1.3million grant.

Burntwood Leisure Centre

Lichfield District Council has been awarded the money from the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme.

More than £1million of improvements will be made at Burntwood Leisure Centre, including fitting solar panels along with energy storage batteries, installing an air source heat pump to heat the building and the pool more efficiently and energy saving light fitting.

It is estimated that these measures will reduce the amount of carbon dioxide produced by the facility by more than 260 tonnes per year.

Other buildings to benefit from the funding include the pavilion at Beacon Park and District Council House in Lichfield.

Cllr Doug Pullen, Leader of Lichfield District Council, said:

Doug Pullen

“We are delighted to be awarded this funding to help us make improvements at these premises. “We are committed to reducing the carbon footprint of the council and the organisations that work with us. “This funding helps us take a significant step towards achieving the goals of our climate change pledge. “I’m aware that this is an extremely competitive grant scheme with very challenging timescales so it is a real credit to both Lichfield District Council and our partners Freedom Leisure that we were able to secure this fantastic investment for our residents.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

Work at the Beacon Park pavilion and District Council House will target reductions in energy usage and the increase of the thermal insulation of the buildings at both sites.

It will include the fitting of air source heat pumps, improvements to heating management, replacement air conditioning, energy saving lighting and new lighting controls, as well as upgrading insulation.