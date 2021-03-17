A man has been jailed after a car was stolen from a property in Lichfield.
Jamie Jones, aged 29, of Sunset Close in Tamworth, was sentenced to three years in prison at Stafford Crown Court.
He stole a blue Ford Kuga from Caterbanck Way in the early hours of 7th January – but the vehicle was spotted by police around an hour after the crime.
The vehicle travelled the wrong way up the A5 dual carriageway before being abandoned on a street in Tamworth.
Intelligence, including cell site data regarding his mobile phone, forensic evidence and witness accounts led to Jones being linked to four keyless car thefts and one attempted keyless car theft across Lichfield, Tamworth, Rugeley and Solihull between 26th December and 7th January.
DC Grant Dixon of Staffordshire Police CID said:
“We are pleased that somebody who was causing grief for vehicle owners across the county is now off the streets and behind bars.
“We hope that this sentence will act as a deterrent to others thinking of carrying out similar crimes.
“The conviction comes after hard work and collaboration between our intelligence officers and we will continue to work pro-actively to disrupt criminal activity within our communities.
“We would like to reiterate the need for keyless entry car owners to ensure their vehicles are locked at all times when not in use and to consider using Faraday bags to hold their keys to prevent cloning, and maybe use steering locks on their vehicles.
“And of course, please report all suspicious activity you notice in your communities and places of work.”DC Grant Dixon, Staffordshire Police