A man has been jailed after a car was stolen from a property in Lichfield.

Jamie Jones, aged 29, of Sunset Close in Tamworth, was sentenced to three years in prison at Stafford Crown Court.

He stole a blue Ford Kuga from Caterbanck Way in the early hours of 7th January – but the vehicle was spotted by police around an hour after the crime.

The vehicle travelled the wrong way up the A5 dual carriageway before being abandoned on a street in Tamworth.

Intelligence, including cell site data regarding his mobile phone, forensic evidence and witness accounts led to Jones being linked to four keyless car thefts and one attempted keyless car theft across Lichfield, Tamworth, Rugeley and Solihull between 26th December and 7th January.

DC Grant Dixon of Staffordshire Police CID said: