A Lichfield primary school says it has been “hit quite hard” after 15 pupils tested positive for coronavirus.
Charnwood Primary Academy wrote to parents at the end of last week highlighting the steps being taken after seeing students in nursery and reception class affected.
Headteacher Katie Stanley said bubbles within the school were now isolating.
“We have unfortunately been hit quite hard by Covid and I would like to start by wishing all the children and staff who have tested positive a speedy recovery.
“As I write this letter we have 15 positive cases within school. Seven of these are within nursery and four in reception. These bubbles have isolated since 12th March.
“The remaining four cases are two in year four, one in year six and one in year five. These four cases are all family members of the nursery or reception cases and have not been in school either since 12th March, hence why no further bubbles are currently isolating.”Katie Stanley, Charnwood Primary Academy
The headteacher said steps had been taken to ensure the impact of the positive cases was mitigated.
“I have spent many hours on the phone and in meetings with the outbreak team and have acted promptly to inform all those affected.
“A parent of any child who is required to isolate will have been told individually with specific details and dates.
“I would like to thank the many parents school has had contact with this week for their support and swift action.
“We have looked carefully at our procedures and risk assessment as we do on a regular basis ensuring our actions remain as tight and effective as they have been since children returned in September.
“The outbreak team were extremely happy with the procedures we have in place within school.”Katie Stanley, Charnwood Primary Academy