A Lichfield primary school says it has been “hit quite hard” after 15 pupils tested positive for coronavirus.

Charnwood Primary Academy wrote to parents at the end of last week highlighting the steps being taken after seeing students in nursery and reception class affected.

Headteacher Katie Stanley said bubbles within the school were now isolating.

“We have unfortunately been hit quite hard by Covid and I would like to start by wishing all the children and staff who have tested positive a speedy recovery. “As I write this letter we have 15 positive cases within school. Seven of these are within nursery and four in reception. These bubbles have isolated since 12th March. “The remaining four cases are two in year four, one in year six and one in year five. These four cases are all family members of the nursery or reception cases and have not been in school either since 12th March, hence why no further bubbles are currently isolating.” Katie Stanley, Charnwood Primary Academy

The headteacher said steps had been taken to ensure the impact of the positive cases was mitigated.