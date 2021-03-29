Bosses at a Lichfield golf club say they are “delighted” to be able to welcome members back to the course after coronavirus restrictions were eased.

Lichfield Golf and Country Club

Lichfield Golf and Country Club will be one of a number of outdoor sports facilities to reopen today (29th March).

General manager Abi Burns said efforts had been focused on making sure everything was ready for golfers to hit the greens once more.

“We are delighted to welcome members back to the Club once more and our greenkeeping and golf team have been working incredibly hard to make sure the course is in the best shape possible following a hard winter” Abi Burns, Lichfield Gold and Country Club

Members have been able to access online golf tutorials while the course has been shut, but Richard Calvert, chief executive of Lichfield Golf and Country Club’s owner The Club Company, admitted it had been a challenging 12 months.