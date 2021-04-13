Staff at a Lichfield restaurant are celebrating after making the top 20 of a national list of the top eateries.
The Boat Inn was named in the top 20 of the Estrella 2021 Top 50 Gastropub Guide – the highest placed business in Staffordshire.
The restaurant was commended for its thoughtful and intelligent approach to cooking.
The recognition comes after owner Liam Dillon appeared on the BBC television show The Great British Menu.
Liam said he was looking forward to showcasing a new decor and menu when they reopen after lockdown on 17th May.
“Within 20 minutes of the Prime Minister’s announcement allowing indoor dining we were full for the first two weeks – and the phones keep ringing which is great news.
“We have also invested in a new outdoor undercover space for customers, if they wish, to chill and relax before sitting down to their meal.
“For me, this award shows that even though this last year the whole hospitality industry was open one minute, closed the next, we have shown a consistent high quality of food and service.
“I can’t wait to open the doors again. Everyone is counting down the days until we can welcome people both inside and now out.”Liam Dillon, The Boat Inn