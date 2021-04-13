Staff at a Lichfield restaurant are celebrating after making the top 20 of a national list of the top eateries.

The Boat Inn

The Boat Inn was named in the top 20 of the Estrella 2021 Top 50 Gastropub Guide – the highest placed business in Staffordshire.

The restaurant was commended for its thoughtful and intelligent approach to cooking.

The recognition comes after owner Liam Dillon appeared on the BBC television show The Great British Menu.

Liam said he was looking forward to showcasing a new decor and menu when they reopen after lockdown on 17th May.