Plans have been unveiled to convert a retail unit in Burntwood into a Bangladeshi restaurant.

An artist’s impression of the sign at the new restaurant

The empty shop off Milestone Way sits alongside the St Giles Hospice store.

If the proposals are approved, the Pasha restaurant would open at the site.

A planning statement said:

The proposed development would positively contribute towards the vitality of the area in providing an optimum viable use for the property, contributing to the vitality and viability of Burntwood town centre.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposal are available on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.