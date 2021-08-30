Lichfield City FC were denied a Bank Holiday Monday victory by a last gasp Boldmere St Michaels equaliser.

Picture: Lichfield City FC

The 1-1 draw does mean Lichfield’s unbeaten start to the season continues – and leaves them fourth in the Midland Football League Premier Division.

The first half saw Tom Brown’s effort deflected wide as City looked to make a breakthrough, while at the other end Tom McNulty had to be alert to deal with an effort from distance.

Both sides continued to trade strikes at goal, with Kyle Patterson sending one wide from the edge of the box, while Boldmere were denied by a low save from McNulty.

The second period saw the visitors put the Lichfield goal under early pressure, but the breakthrough eventually came at the other end when Jack Edwards cut in from the right before rifling home into the bottom corner.

Boldmere had penalty appeals for handball turned down as they went in search of a leveller.

The visitors continued to press and saw a header go just wide before they eventually found the net – only for the referee to blow for a handball as the ball was forced over the line.

City were continuing to defend resolutely with chances coming on the break as Emile Beckford’s pace put him in, only for his chipped finish to drop just over the bar.

Boldmere continued to push for an equaliser and it eventually came in stoppage time to ensure both sides shared the spoils.