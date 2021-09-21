A Burntwood-based nursery business is celebrating after securing an international health and safety accreditation.

Busy Bees received the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) 45001 for the introduction of a new health and safety system.

It means they are the first large-scale nursery group to achieve the accreditation.

Auditors commended the efforts the dedicated 12-strong safety team.

Emily Brimson-Keight, safety director for Busy Bees, said:

Emily Brimson-Keight