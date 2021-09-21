A Burntwood-based nursery business is celebrating after securing an international health and safety accreditation.
Busy Bees received the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) 45001 for the introduction of a new health and safety system.
It means they are the first large-scale nursery group to achieve the accreditation.
Auditors commended the efforts the dedicated 12-strong safety team.
Emily Brimson-Keight, safety director for Busy Bees, said:
“Safety is paramount at all times, but over the last year we have had many new challenges to face, where we have seen our robust management of health and safety provide much needed reassurance for parents and team members.
“From leading the way with our approach to re-opening early years settings, to ensuring each and every member of the team feels confident in our safety policies and procedures, we are incredibly proud to have achieved 45001.”Emily Brimson-Keight