A campaign is reminding people in Lichfield and Burntwood of the help that is available if they want to give up smoking.

Figures show that across Staffordshire around 12% of adults still smoke.

With the national Stoptober campaign due to begin, Staffordshire County Council’s public health team is looking to remind those who light up that there are support networks in place, including free telephone support sessions and advice on managing cravings.

Cllr Julia Jessel, cabinet member for health and care at the county council, said:

“Stoptober is the annual stop smoking campaign that we support each year. “It’s when we encourage smokers to make a quit attempt and try and sustain it for 28 days. We know from research that people who give up for the four week period are five times more likely to quit for good. “We know that quitting isn’t easy but with the right support it can be done. That’s why we have teamed up with Everyone Health Staffordshire to provide that extra advice. “I’d like to remind people that they’re not on their own and urge them to get in touch with the service.” Cllr Julia Jessel, Staffordshire County Council

A recent study released to coincide with the Stoptober campaign showed that nearly half of smokers revealed their habit had increased since the first coronavirus lockdown began.

Kimberley Yeung, community engagement programme manager from Everyone Health Staffordshire, said:

“Our service is designed to help people quit smoking for good, not just in the short term. “If you are a smoker, quitting is the best thing you can do for your health and the health of those around you. “We offer free, one-to-one telephone support, face-to-face clinics and virtual appointments which are tailored for each individual aged 40 and over. “We can advise on choosing a suitable stop smoking medication and how to manage cravings and withdrawal symptoms. “All stop smoking medication that we provide is free of charge too.” Kimberley Young, Everyone Health Staffordshire

People interested in quitting can find out more about the support available from the Everyone Health Staffordshire website.