Motorists are being warned of more disruption when a road closure takes place in Lichfield next month.

South Staffs Water will be carrying out work on the Walsall Road between Pipehill and Muckley Corner on 1st November.

The road will be shut for two weeks to allow work to take place on water mains.

A spokesperson said:

“We know there’s never a good time for roadworks, but we’ve got to do some essential work. “Approximately 500m of new mains will be installed by slip lining – where we pull a new main through the existing one – and open cut works on Walsall Road. “This work will improve the quality and reliability of water supplies.” South Staffs Water spokesperson

A diversion will be in place along the A5, London Road, Falkland Road and Limburg Avenue.

The closure will be the latest disruption facing motorists in Lichfield.

Long term works have recently been completed on the new Lichfield Southern Bypass, but more works are beginning on the Birmingham Road to create access to the new housing state.

Meanwhile, some residents said they were “trapped” by A38 closures which diverted traffic through Fradley and along Watery Lane leading to lengthy tailbacks.