A series of free in-store sessions to help people get the most out of their plants are returning to a Shenstone garden centre.

The Grow How demonstrations will take place on the first Saturday of every month at Dobbies.

The interactive 15 minute sessions will feature a live demonstration before a question and answer session.

Sarah Murray, Dobbies’ partnership and events manager, said:

“We couldn’t be more excited that Grow How is relaunching in our Shenstone store next month. “We’d encourage customers to take advantage of our free expert advice in-store and hopefully learn something new about how to make their green space bloom.” Sarah Murray, Dobbies

Topics for the coming months include:

March – put the spring into your pots

April – create an Alpine garden

May – sustainable gardening

June – caring for roses

July – instant summer colour and lawn care

August – grow your Christmas dinner

September – grow your own fruit bowl

Marcus Eyles, Dobbies’ horticultural director, said:

“Our team of horticultural experts thoroughly enjoyed hosting these relaxed how to sessions in previous years and we can’t wait to get our gardening gloves back on for this interactive and popular experience. “We would encourage anyone, no matter their gardening experience, to come along and give these sessions a go – we’ll provide tips and recommendations to ensure you can make the most of your outside space, whether you have a window sill or sprawling lawn.” Marcus Eyles, Robbie’s

The demonstrations will take place in the Dobbies Shenstone store on the first Saturday of each month at 10.30am.