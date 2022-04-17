Groups in Lichfield and Burntwood wanting to run environmental projects in their community are being invited to apply for funding.

A Lichfield Canal hedging project supported by South Staffs Water’s PEBBLE fund

South Staffs Water offers up to £10,000 for initiatives as part of its PEBBLE fund.

Eligible schemes will need to demonstrate that they will create or improve habitats to benefit biodiversity or the environment.

Dan Clark, water resources and environment manager at South Staffs Water, said:

“Last year, our PEBBLE fund highlighted the great work that can be achieved when communities come together and work together. “As the pandemic reached new heights, it reinforced the importance of protecting and enhancing our environment, as more than ever, we appreciated the great outdoors. “We look forward to receiving applications from charities, community groups and other organisations, to find out more about their projects and how they could be helped by a grant from our PEBBLE fund.” Dan Clark, South Staffs Water

Some of the previous projects that have received a grant include Lichfield Canal hedging and the Dovehouse Fields Community Garden.

Applications can be submitted until 30th June. For more details visit www.south-staffs-water.co.uk/pebble.