Council chiefs have admitted that new recycling bags being issued to homes across Lichfield and Burntwood are a third smaller than they should be.

One of the new recycling bags

Changes to the waste collection process has seen Lichfield District Council move to a system whereby homes will be asked to separate out card and paper.

But a number of residents have raised concerns over the small size of the new bags in relation to the amount of cardboard gathered each fortnight.

A spokesperson for the local authority revealed that they had not been made to the “detailed specification” requested – and were a third smaller than they should have been.

Cllr Ashley Yeates

Councillor Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for climate change and recycling, said:

“We are disappointed that the blue bags we have received from our supplier do not meet our expectations and we are investigating this issue. “Additional bags can be ordered and any superfluous bins removed by contacting us at the end of May through our website or by calling 0345 002 0022.” Cllr Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council

The bags were ordered as part of a purchase with other councils, with discussions now taking place with other local authorities to understand the scale of the issue.

Negotiations are also taking place with suppliers over the problem.

Despite the issue, Lichfield District Council said residents should begin using the existing bags and order more at the end of next month if they are required.

A spokesperson said: