Time is running out for community groups to apply for funding to help support adults mental health.

Grants of between £1,000 and £20,000 are available to help support people with severe mental illness from under-represented groups across Staffordshire, including men aged over 40, younger adults, LGBTQ+ people, military veterans and those from Muslim and Eastern European communities.

The deadline for applications to the Community Mental Health Fund for Adults is 12th August.

More details on how to apply are available online.