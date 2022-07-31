Lichfield’s MP has backed calls for action to be taken on a former city centre pub that has been boarded up for more than a decade.

The one time Prince of Wales on Bore Street has stood empty since it was last used as La Feria.

Lichfield Civic Society said the disused historic building was “a terrible advertisment” for the city.

Now MP Michael Fabricant has joined calls for action to be taken.

“The civic society has rightly pointed out the state of the former listed premises at 4 Bore Street which was once the Prince of Wales pub, before later becoming La Feria. “This property has lain abandoned for over 10 years. “I have raised this on a number of occasions with the leader of Lichfield District Council, Cllr Doug Pullen, and I know he shares my frustration over this.” Michael Fabricant

But Lichfield Live understands action may be forthcoming on the future of the building.

Council officials are expected to serve a legal notice on the owners of the building to access the property to review its current condition in order to assess what steps can be taken.

Mr Fabricant said: