A recruitment company with offices in Lichfield is launching a new apprenticeship scheme.

AM2PM, which operates from Station Road, is opening up a scheme for ten learners who will be able to take on guaranteed jobs at the end of the 12 month course.

As part of the paid programme, each person will receive dedicated mentoring and guidance from recruitment professionals.

The company will also reward the best-performing apprentices from the programme with the top performing individual securing £5,000.

Peter McSheffrey, owner and director of AM2PM, said:

“Our aim is to give these young people an immersive, work-based experience, with the opportunity to develop skills in a growing industry ahead of a rewarding career within AM2PM. “Employers need to support young people into work and training as the problems we face cannot be surmounted by jobseekers, government, or businesses alone. It will take an all-hands-on-deck effort to ensure the UK economy continues to thrive. “Recruitment firms have a vital part to play in this endeavour as only with a well-trained and work-ready recruitment workforce can we do our bit to overcome the labour market challenges holding down productivity.” Peter McSheffrey

Successful candidates will begin working with the company in September to learn skills including business administration, client care and presentation skills.

For more information on the scheme text APPRENTICE to 0786 001 5515 or visit the AM2PM website.