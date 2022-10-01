A demonstration by Lichfield residents was understandable given worries about inflation and energy prices, an MP has said.
People gathered at Speakers’ Corner this morning (1st October) as part of the national Enough is Enough day of protest.
Placards called for political change and a reversal of some plans by the new Prime Minister and Chancellor.
Conservative MP Michael Fabricant – who was also the target of some of the signs carried by protesters – said he could recognise why people wanted to have their voices heard, but highlighted that a majority of local voters had not attended.
“The demo in Lichfield was understandable – people are very worried about inflation including the cost of fuel.
“The 60 or so people who turned up behaved in a dignified way, and the beauty of our country is that they are free to make their views known and cast their vote at the next general election – along with the even more silent majority who were not there.
“Lichfield has 76,000 electors.”Michael Fabricant
Many of those at the protest had criticised the actions of Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.
But Mr Fabricant said:
“Most people realise that the worldwide price of fuel and food is rocketing so I was pleased to support the mini budget announced by Kwasi Kwarteng last week which was, according to the Financial Times, the most generous of any nation putting in place subsidies to keep gas and electric costs down.
“That is why the Labour party did not oppose the mini budget and it passed without any vote, despite Keir Starmer criticising it.
“I know that some at the demo have expressed surprise that the Government decided not to put the top rate of tax up to 45p. However, it only raises £2billion and the majority of economists believe that by not putting it up, more income revenue will be gained by investment in the UK and lower tax avoidance. We shall see.
“Personally, I’m not into taxing people just to make a political gesture unless it raises substantial revenues. I think the silent majority believe that too.
“It was good to see that political activism is alive and well in Lichfield!”Michael Fabricant
I see that Fabricant is pinning his hopes on the ‘silent majority’ in his usual snide way.
‘Understandable’, eh? What a patronising fool, GTFO. WE will be paying for these subsidies to energy companies for decades. There is no end to the effrontery of Tories in taking from the taxpayer to enrich themselves and their billionaire donors. Fabricant takes his constituents for idiots, as ever.
Of course the majority of the electorate didn’t all attend. There isn’t space at Speakers’ Corner is there and it’s idiotic to assume that everyone who didn’t turn up doesn’t care about the issues.
“I know that some at the demo have expressed surprise that the Government decided not to put the top rate of tax up to 45p.” – Have people expressed surprise at that? I thought people, far beyond today’s demo, including the financial markets and the International Monetary Fund, were expressing surprise at the abolishing for the 45p tax rate and lack of explanation of how the tax cuts would be funded. One of Kwasi Kwarteng’s first acts as Chancellor was to sack the permanent secretary at the Treasury. And now he’s refusing to publish Office for Budget Responsibility forecasts for his announcements. Liz Truss is the puppet of people whose think a country should be run to achieve extraction of maximum short term profit. She is a liability. Three weeks in to office and Truss and Kwarteng’s actions have directly resulted in all time low exchange rate of Sterling against US$, mortgage offers being withdraw and the Bank of England stepping in to prevent pension funds from going insolvent. Look at the mess she’s made in three weeks, what’s she going to achieve in the two years until she’s forced to call a general election? It has already been leaked that they are now looking for cuts to public service funding in order to pay for their tax cuts. The EU has agreed to put a windfall tax on energy generators, our government has decided to borrow from the future to give money to energy suppliers now, and then taken action which has caused the cost of that borrowing to increase.
Notice how Fabricant and other Conservatives are trying to associate the announcement of the intervention of energy bills announced on the 8th September with the currency crashing mini-budget that happened on the 23rd. In her BBC local radio interviews on the 30th Liz Truss talked about energy bills when the questions were about the income tax cuts. And she managed to get that wrong, wrongly stating in more than one interview that she’d made sure no one’s energy bill would be more than £2500 a year.
Just keep talking Mr Fabricant.
The nonsense you come out with just digs your hole deeper into the ground.
Can’t wait for Tory conference.
Stocking up on the popcorn so I can sit and have the biggest laugh listening to Tory lies and spin.
Vote him out Lichfield,even if you have to drag yourself to the polling station.
What on earth is he talking about? The issue isn’t the Government not putting up the top tax rate to 45p, the issue is abolishing the 45p rate which existed! Is this guy for real? Stop treating people like idiots.
MR F, (soon to be Lord Fabricant of Lichfield?), why are the UK’s borrowing costs twice as high as Germany’s, yet they are borrowing 75%more than the UK? We certainly have taken back control……not. We are in the hands of Bankers for the next 50years.
Looks like a good deal more than 60 in the pictures on Lichfield Live. I wasn’t there, so I guess that makes me one of the “even more silent majority”. Don’t put your hope in us Mr Fabricant – the silent majority has had enough.
Anyone could cast an eye over the photos and count more than 60 people. Anyone interested in what the people were actually saying could have attended to listen to why people are concerned. Anyone who was there would have been able to judge the mood is changing and there is real anger about out of touch politicians. Anyone who was genuinely interested could have found out that the concerns being expressed were wide ranging, including pensions, mortgage interest, the cost of living crisis, wages not keeping up with inflation and the bizarre desire to cling onto debunked trickle-down economics. Anyone who truly wished to represent their electorate could have gained much needed insight from listening to people explain their personal circumstances and how the mini-budget (which, let’s not forget has been criticised by the Bank of England and the IMF) was not going to help their situation. It’s a shame somebody chose not to take those opportunities and instead revert to patronising comments about those who are concerned about the impact Trussonomics is going to have on our country and its standing in the world. Perhaps somebody is frit that the silent majority isn’t going to be so silent going forward?
Fabricant has just shown the voters the choice we face. His views or reality.
He can’t help himself! He reckons “60 or so” attended – it was more like 200. It is his useless government and his unthinking support for whatever line is being spouted by Conservative Central Office that has people on the streets. Lies all the way and contempt for anyone who disagrees with him.
