A demonstration by Lichfield residents was understandable given worries about inflation and energy prices, an MP has said.

People gathered at Speakers’ Corner this morning (1st October) as part of the national Enough is Enough day of protest.

Placards called for political change and a reversal of some plans by the new Prime Minister and Chancellor.

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant – who was also the target of some of the signs carried by protesters – said he could recognise why people wanted to have their voices heard, but highlighted that a majority of local voters had not attended.

“The demo in Lichfield was understandable – people are very worried about inflation including the cost of fuel. “The 60 or so people who turned up behaved in a dignified way, and the beauty of our country is that they are free to make their views known and cast their vote at the next general election – along with the even more silent majority who were not there. “Lichfield has 76,000 electors.” Michael Fabricant

Many of those at the protest had criticised the actions of Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.

But Mr Fabricant said: